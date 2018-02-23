Twin Falls’ Veterans To Be Honored With Free Breakfast

A local assisted living center is hosting a free breakfast for area veterans next week.

The "Hungry Heroes Breakfast" will take place Tuesday, February 27, at Bridgeview Estates of Twin Falls, according to the facility's event page .

All veterans are welcome to attend the breakfast. The complimentary breakfast will be offered from 7:30 AM - 9 AM. Bridgeview will host these free meals as a way to show their appreciation for our veterans each month through December.

For more information, contact Bridgeview Estates, at 208-736-3933.