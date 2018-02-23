Twin Falls’ Veterans To Be Honored With Free Breakfast
A local assisted living center is hosting a free breakfast for area veterans next week.
The "Hungry Heroes Breakfast" will take place Tuesday, February 27, at Bridgeview Estates of Twin Falls, according to the facility's event page.
All veterans are welcome to attend the breakfast. The complimentary breakfast will be offered from 7:30 AM - 9 AM. Bridgeview will host these free meals as a way to show their appreciation for our veterans each month through December.
For more information, contact Bridgeview Estates, at 208-736-3933.