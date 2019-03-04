Twin Falls Vlogger Shows All The Ways Idaho Is More Than Potatoes

Hey Arnel is a Twin Falls YouTuber that focuses on all the cool things in Twin Falls. Recently, he compiled a video that shows all the ways that Idaho is so much more than potatoes.

Man Idaho really is a beautiful place. Check out some of the cool things that Arnel has highlighted in this video.

For all those people who say there is nothing to do in Idaho obviously have never gone outside or aren't the outdoorsy type.

Year round it looks like Idaho is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen. Hey Arnel likes to capture some of the beauty in the area. I admit, Idaho is great year round, but this video definitely makes me anxious for warmer weather and sunshine.

Sure we have some crazy weather changes in Idaho, but it is all part of its charm. What is your favorite place to visit year round?