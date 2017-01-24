Twin Falls Volunteer Among Idaho’s ‘Brightest Stars’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls man was among 74 volunteers honored recently by Lt. Gov. Brad Little at Idaho’s Brightest Stars ceremony in Boise.

Twin Falls resident Dr. David A. McClusky was recognized as one of the state’s volunteer leaders as was Oakley teacher Julie Richardson.

Serve Idaho, through which the Brightest Stars serve, is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor and encourages voluntary public service and volunteerism throughout the state.

“Volunteerism is a gift that benefits citizens and addresses needs in communities throughout our state,” Lt. Gov. Brad Little said. “These men and women are not seeking recognition, but it is important to acknowledge these Brightest Star recipients and their generous commitment to giving to others and ensuring a bright future for all citizens.”

The volunteers were nominated for their contributions in seven categories – business, individual, nonprofit/civic organization, senior citizen, student, teacher/professor and veteran. All were nominated by fellow Idahoans for their extraordinary volunteer efforts.

Nominees were recognized as stars in their communities and one Brightest Star Volunteer of the Year was chosen in each category. A review panel of citizens throughout the state participated with the lieutenant governor in selecting the brightest stars. This year’s recognized volunteer leaders were:

Business: Hewlett Packard, Boise

Individual: Ginny Gobel, Boise

Nonprofit/Civic Organization: Book it Forward!, Boise

Senior Citizen: Dr. David A. McClusky, Twin Falls

Student: Joseph Thomasson (Joey), Lewiston

Teacher/Professor: Julie Richardson, Oakley

Veteran: John Harrington Burns, Meridian

To view a complete list of nominees, visit the Serve Idaho web page.