Twin Falls Will Keep Recycling Program, with Changes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls City Council voted this week to keep the recycling program for citizens. Monday, the council agreed unanimously to continue to collect certain recyclable material, but changed how the program would move forward. The program came into question after the costs to recycle material increased and it was brought to city council for consideration a week ago. The council tabled the issue and asked for the public to comment on the program. Several citizens spoke at the city council meeting Monday night. The city utilities director presented three options to the council to consider, one of which would have been to end the program completely. The city council decided to keep the program with a cap on the market cost to recycle the goods. The cap is set at $100 per-ton of recyclable material, if it goes over that amount the material would be sent to the landfill.