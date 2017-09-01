Twin Falls Woman Arrested in Arizona Extradited to Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls woman linked to a rash of burglaries and who was arrested in Arizona has been extradited without bond to Elmore County for crimes she committed there earlier this summer.

Marissa S. Dempsey was arrested in July in Tucson, Ariz., on two fugitive warrants and is charged with eight counts of burglary, five counts of grand theft, and three counts of petit theft.

She is linked to burglaries that took place in Hammett, Glenns Ferry and Mountain Home.

Elmore County police and detectives conducted a search warrant on a storage unit on July 27 and uncovered additional evidence linking Dempsey to the crimes, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Dempsey will be arraigned at 1 p.m. today at the Elmore County Courthouse.