Twin Falls Woman Charged in Death of Baby

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Magic Valley woman is facing charges of murder after a baby died earlier this month in a Boise hospital. The Twin Falls Police Department announced during the weekend Amanda Dunlap, age 22, was jailed by Boise Police on Saturday morning and charged with murder and felony injury to a child. Twin Falls Police in a written statement say officers went to St. Luke's Magic Valley on Oct. 8, after a call of a 20-month-old child in distress. The child was later taken to Boise by helicopter and passed away from what police say were injuries on October 14. The case is under investigation by the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office.