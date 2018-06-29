Twin Falls Woman Honored for Helping Catch Child Predator

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls woman is being recognized for efforts in helping catch a child predator. The Twin Falls Police Department honored Crisa Charlton with the Cheif's Recognition Award for helping identify a man who was accused of trying to entice a young girl into his vehicle. Carlton had noticed a man in his car talking with a young girl on the side of a Twin Falls street in September last year. Carlton was headed home and said the young girl looked uncomfortable speaking to the man. She later contacted police and gave a detailed description. The man, identified as Chad Mclean, was later arrested in Caldwell. Twin Falls Police say McLean also attempted to entice young girls into his vehicle in Jackpot, Nevada. Chief of Police Craig Kingsbury presented the award to Charlton at a city council meeting earlier this week.