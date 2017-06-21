Twin Falls Woman Injured After Her Truck Rolls at Eden On-ramp

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls woman was airlifted to an eastern Idaho hospital after the truck she was driving rolled while getting onto Interstate 84 this afternoon. Idaho State Police say Crystal Simpson, 24, was attempting to merge onto I-84 at around 1:30 p.m. when she drove too fast around a corner and lost control tipping the truck and trailer. Simpson, who did have a seatbelt on, had to be flown to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. As of 3:30 the on-ramp was blocked as ISP investigates.