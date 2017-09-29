Twin Falls Youth Group to Collect Emergency Items for Florida Hurricane Victims

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A youth organization has teamed up with several other organizations in Twin Falls to help collect needed items for victims of Hurricane Irma this weekend. The Lighthouse Youth and Friendship Ministry has teamed up with Florida based SOS Foundation Food Pantry to collect a number of items including food and toiletry to be shipped to areas in Florida impacted by the hurricane. This Saturday, Sept. 30, volunteers will be collecting between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Target store parking at the corner of Blue Lakes Blvd. and Pole Line Rd. Collections will also be taken on Sunday, Oct. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. in the same spot. A truck and driver has been donated to take the donated items to Florida which will then be distributed by the SOS Foundation.

Some of the items being taken:

Canned food, dry rice and beans

Gatorade & PowerAid (no water)

soaps, shampoo, tooth brushes and paste

baby food, diapers, wipes

hand sanitizer, rubber gloves

bug spray, paper towels, toilet paper

cooking items like pots and pans

yard tools: rakes, clippers, shovels,

Money will also be accepted at the event or Farmers National Banks of the Magic Valley.