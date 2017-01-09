Twin Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Stealing a Car

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls man is facing charges of grand theft after police arrest him for taking a car that was not his.

According to Twin Falls Police, Eric C. Hunter is accused of taking a BMW sedan from someone he had been staying with at 279 Monroe Street on Friday. Police say the victim also claimed Hunter had taken a large amount of money. A little after 8 a.m. police found the stolen car and stopped it on Addison Avenue East.

Hunter, who was driving, was arrested and charged with two counts of grand theft. He was also found with a shotgun, which Hunter is not allowed to have being a convicted felon. Police also found a large amount of money.