Two Adoptable Cats in Twin Falls

In my time with Townsquare Media, our stations have often worked with shelters in hopes of finding new homes for pets. Meanwhile, we’ve got several who call our property home. Two are very friendly. One is a tuxedo who likes to be petted and would make a great indoor and/or outdoor cat. For the moment, he isn’t welcoming of other cats and is in need of a visit to the vet for some shots. He arrived here about a year ago and greets me every morning when I come to work.