Two Adoptable Cats in Twin Falls
We’ve got two adoptable cats at our studios.
One is a tuxedo who likes to be petted and would make a great indoor and/or outdoor cat
In my time with Townsquare Media, our stations have often worked with shelters in hopes of finding new homes for pets. Meanwhile, we’ve got several who call our property home. Two are very friendly. One is a tuxedo who likes to be petted and would make a great indoor and/or outdoor cat. For the moment, he isn’t welcoming of other cats and is in need of a visit to the vet for some shots. He arrived here about a year ago and greets me every morning when I come to work.
About six weeks ago, a friendly gray striped cat arrived and I believe he lives in our storage barn. He’s also very affectionate and enjoys being scratched behind the ears. He may have been abandoned in the area and decided to call this home.
I’d sure like to see them find a caring owner who could spoil them with time, energy and a warm bed.