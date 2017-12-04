Two Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police made two arrests Thursday night in Twin Falls after an arrangement to buy 10 pounds of marijuana. According to court documents, a source arranged to buy about 10 pounds of marijuana from about $15,000 from a Kannon Mckinster. Idaho State Police officers followed the source to a home on Falls Avenue in Twin Falls, where Mckinster, 18, reportedly got into the car with a large black plastic bag, and another man, later identified as Fernando Fregoso-Cuevas, 19, got in the back seat of the car.After hearing that the source saw marijuana in the car, detectives approached the car and arrested Mckinster and Fregoso-Cuevas. According to a probable cause affidavit, Mckinster told officers when the source contacted him about buying the marijuana he contacted Fregoso-Cuevas who reportedly brought the marijuana for the planned sale. Mckinster told Fregoso-Cuevas he didn’t have to come to the car, but told police he insisted so he could see the money. When detectives interviewed Fregoso-Cuevea he reportedly told officers he was asked by Mckinster to come count the money, but claimed the marijuana was not his. After searching the residence, Fregoso-Cuevas and Mckinster were released to Twin Falls Police officers and booked at the Twin Falls County Jail on drug trafficking charges. Each are being held on a $125,000 and have preliminary hearings slated for Dec. 8.