When you think of St. Patrick's Day, you think leprechauns with an Irish accent, the color green, corned beef and cabbage and of course beer. Green beer to be exact.

Well, Powderhaus Brewing Co out of Boise will be taking over Von Scheidt Brewing in Downtown Twin Falls Friday March 16th so you can taste all the brews they have to offer.

To kick off the weekend of festivities, there will be live entertainment by The Blue Jays. There will be a special menu created by Coop's BBQ and of course beer tasting. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. Friday night and runs until 10:00 p.m.