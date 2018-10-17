Two Californians Stopped Near Idaho Falls With 117 Bags Of Weed

A traffic stop on Hwy 20 in southeast Idaho has resulted in state police confiscating more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

Two people from California have been arrested after the Idaho State Police discovered a small amount of methamphetamine and 117 bags of marijuana in the car they were driving, according to a report by The Idaho State Journal . The arresting officer smelled the marijuana, and noticed the driver behaving oddly.

Both individuals were living in Visalia, California, which is located 45 miles south of Fresno. The driver had reportedly been paid $5,000 to transport the marijuana. Both are currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail.