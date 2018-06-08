Two-car Rollover Crash Sends One to Hospital
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving at least two cars where one vehicle rolled onto its top in Twin Falls.
Police say one person was transported to a hospital, with what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred early afternoon Friday at the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd North and Canyon Springs Road. The crash blocks the entrance to Canyon Springs Road. Twin Falls Police, Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho Fish and Gamer are on scene.