Two Dig Themselves Out of Avalanche in Wood River Valley

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men survived an avalanche on Bald Mountain Sunday in the Wood River Valley after being buried for several minutes.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, a skier and snowboarder were carried roughly 100 to 150 yards and buried by the avalanche they had triggered. The two men were reportedly in the Warm Springs Drainage in the out-of-bounds area outside the ski resort.

The Avalanche Center says the skier was completely buried, but was able to dig himself out in about 25 minutes. The snowboarder was only partially buried with his head and torso under the snow; he was able to dig himself out. The two men were not seriously injured.

The avalanche was estimated to be about 100 feet wide at about 7,800 feet in elevation.