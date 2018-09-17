Two Idaho Men Sentenced on Federal Gun Charges

POCATELLO, Idaho – Two Idaho men have been sentenced to prison on federal gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

Jamey Lynn Doshier, 34, was sentenced last Wednesday, Sept. 12, to 42 months in prison for the theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced in a news release on Monday. Doshier’s co-defendant, Anthony Robert Mariani, 42, was sentenced to 28 months in prison for possessing a stolen firearm. Both men are from Pocatello.

A federal grand jury indicted both men in Oct. 2017. The news release explains,

According to court records, on June 16, 2017, Doshier and a juvenile male broke into an auctioneering business located in Pocatello and stole two firearms. The auctioneering business is a federal firearms licensee who is permitted to import, manufacture or deal in firearms. Under cover of darkness, Doshier and the juvenile male stole a hunting rifle and an AK-47 rifle. After stealing the firearms, Doshier transferred them to his co-defendant, Mariani, for further resale. Mariani sold the AK-47, but was found in possession of the hunting rifle. A successful investigation led to the recovery of both firearms and prosecution Doshier and Mariani.

Upon completion of each of their sentences, the men each will serve an additional three years of supervised release.