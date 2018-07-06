Two Idaho Women Sentenced for Tax Fraud

BOISE, Idaho – Two Idaho women are paying for their tax crimes.

Nampa resident Mandie Stacy pleaded guilty in May to income tax evasion and welfare fraud, according to a news release Friday by the Idaho State Tax Commission, and Nancy Jensen, of Blackfoot, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of filing a false income tax return.

The crimes landed them behind bars, but they also have to pay hefty fines.

Stacy fraudulently received $26,000 in food stamp and Medicaid benefits and failed to report the fraudulent income on her taxes, the release says. She was sentenced to serve up to 12 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in two years. Stacy also must pay $27,000 in restitution.

Jensen was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail, five years of probation and 100 hours of community service. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine.

The Tax Commission explains:

Tax fraud includes doing something to evade paying taxes, like filing a false document, filing a false tax return or underreporting income. It also includes filing a tax return under someone else’s name to get a refund. The Tax Commission finds tax fraud from its routine identity theft fraud detection, tax audits, and tips from prosecutors and the public.