Two Infants Found Dead in Twin Falls Apartment
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Police are investigating circumstances around the death of two infants Friday afternoon.
A Twin Falls Police detective confirms two dead male infants were discovered in an apartment in the 200 block of Morningside Drive in Twin Falls just after 2 p.m.
Initial calls came in of two, unresponsive twin infants not breathing.
Emergency responders arrived and deployed life-saving efforts to revive them, but were unsuccessful.
A woman in a white tank top was taken from the scene by police detectives in an unmarked vehicle.