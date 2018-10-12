Two Infants Found Dead in Twin Falls Apartment

KMVT

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Police are investigating circumstances around the death of two infants Friday afternoon.

A Twin Falls Police detective confirms two dead male infants were discovered in an apartment in the 200 block of Morningside Drive in Twin Falls just after 2 p.m.

Initial calls came in of two, unresponsive twin infants not breathing.
Emergency responders arrived and deployed life-saving efforts to revive them, but were unsuccessful.

A woman in a white tank top was taken from the scene by police detectives in an unmarked vehicle.

