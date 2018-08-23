Two Injured in Crash after Driver Swerves to Avoid Cones on I-84

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Two California women were hospitalized Wednesday evening when their small SUV rolled on Interstate 84 near Eden. At around 7:35 p.m. Idaho State Police responded to the accident near the Eden Rd. Exit where a Honda CR-V had rolled blocking both westbound lanes. Elizabeth Widner, age 23, of Chino Hills, California, was driving the SUV when, according to ISP, she swerved to avoid hitting traffic cones and lost control. The driver and passenger, Norma Widner, age 56, also of Chino Hills, were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Both women had their seat belts on. The westbound lanes were not blocked no more than twenty minutes. Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department, and First Segregation Fire District Station 53 responded to the crash.