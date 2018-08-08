ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX) Two juveniles in a pickup died after rear-ending a fuel tanker late Tuesday night near St. Anthony in east Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the juveniles were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. ISP says the truck driver, Elmer Nelson, age 60, of Idaho Falls, had stopped at a railroad crossing on US Highway 20 when he was rear-ended by a Chevy C15 pickup driven by one of the juveniles at a little after 11:30 p.m.; Nelson was wearing a seat belt. The two juveniles died at the scene. The Fremont County Sheriff and St. Anthony Police Department along with Fremont County EMS and fire responded to the accident. The highway was blocked for about four hours.