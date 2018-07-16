Two Killed During Police Pursuit in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX) Two people were killed and one man is behind bars in the Treasure Valley after a police pursuit early Saturday morning. Idaho State Police is assisting the Nampa Police Department in the investigation of a police chase with a pickup truck. ISP says the pickup hit a passenger car at 16th Ave North and 3rd Street North in Nampa killing two adults. The driver of the pickup was first taken to an area hospital and was later booked into the Canyon County Jail on multiple charges. Names will be released later.