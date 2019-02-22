Two Killed on Idaho Roads Thursday

(KLIX)-Two deadly crashes were reported by Idaho State Police on Thursday, one in west Idaho the other on the eastern side of the state.

At around 9:23 a.m. a 63-year-old man was killed on Interstate 84 west of Caldwell when his Ford Explorer slid across the median into the westbound lanes and rolled. Kenneth Adams, of Caldwell died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police, while his passenger, Deborah Adams, age 58, was taken by ambulance to St. Alphonsus in Boise.

ISP says both of them had their seat belts on and part of the interstate was blocked for about two hours.

At just before 9 p.m., ISP responded to a deadly crash between a van and semi-truck near Terreton. John Moser, age 25, of Rigby was killed when his Chevrolet Express van slid on the icy road into the oncoming lane and was hit by a Kenworth pulling two flatbed trailers.

ISP says the truck driver, Daniel Rodriguez, age 35, of Terreton, and Moser were wearing seat belts. State Highway 33 was blocked for more than four hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene.