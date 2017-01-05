Two Magic Valley Cities Named Among The Most Boring In Idaho

There are many words that come to mind when you talk about our Magic Valley cities. "Boring" is not a word that I would use to describe us. But, that hasn't stopped a major real estate website from calling out two of our towns as being the least interesting in Idaho.

Thank you, Movoto blog . "Boring" is a new adjective when it comes to our area. But, according to them , both Twin Falls and Burley are top 5 when it comes to Idaho boredom. Here's their criteria , by the way.

Nightlife

Live music venues

Active life options

Arts and Entertainment

Fast Food restaurants

Percentage of restaurants that are not fast food

Percentage of young residents ages 18 to 34

Population density

Lack of nightlife? OK, guilty on that one. Live music? Probably accurate there, too. And, if high percentage of fast food restaurants makes you boring, we should have been #1 with a bullet. But, a high percentage of young residents makes us boring? Um, no.

I'm trying to figure out how any town that has people jump off its bridge regularly can be boring. But, maybe I'm just in denial. Or, even worse, maybe I'm also boring. Yawn.