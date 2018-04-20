Two Magistrate Judge Positions Open in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) The search is on to fill two open seats on the judicial bench in Jerome County. The 5th Judicial District announced the Magistrates Commission is looking to fill two magistrate judge positions; one is new and the other will fill the vacancy left by retired Judge Thomas Borrensen. The district says the positions should be filled by October of this year. Deadline to apply is noon on May 17, 2018. Candidates will be announced later and there will be a public comment period. Those applying must be at least 30 years old, be a US citizen, have lived in Idaho for two contentious years or more among other requirements. The magistrate will have to live in the county after they are given the appointment. For more information you can contact the Trial Court Administrator for the Fifth Judicial District at 208-736-4085 or stubbs@tfco.org.