Two Men Killed this Weekend on Idaho Roads in Separate Crashes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men died in separate car accidents this past weekend, both happened to be driving the same model car.

The first fatality happened on Saturday at just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 15 in Idaho Falls, according to Idaho State Police, 39-year-old Robert Halford died when he drove off the roadway in his 2017 Ford Focus, went through a fence and hit a brick wall; the car ended up on Mercury Avenue. ISP says Halford had been wear a seat belt.

On Sunday evening, ISP reported a crash a little before 11 p.m. on State Highway 78 near Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County, about 20 miles south of Caldwell. Vincente Acosta-Angeles, age 45, of Melba drove his 2012 Ford Focus off the right shoulder and rolled, ending up in a field. ISP says Acosta-Angeles did not have a seat belt on and was ejected from the car, he died at the scene. The highway was blocked for about three hours.