FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police is investigating a homicide involving a car near the western Idaho town of Fruitland. In a news release, ISP officials say a car headed north on US 95 hit two pedestrians at a high rate of speed Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the vehicle veered off suddenly onto the side walk at around 3 p.m. Police have identified the victims as 22-year-old Matthew Parkinson, of Kuna, and a female juvenile who is not being identified. The suspect is 37-year-old Jason Verwer who is in custody and undergoing a mental health evaluation. Approximate location of crash: