TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is highlighting the dangers of a popular area on the Snake River downstream from Shoshone Falls after a rescue during the weekend. The sheriff's office shared photos of a swift water rescue by deputies and the Search and Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team at Pillar Falls Sunday afternoon after two men were reported missing when their kayaks were found floating. The two were eventually found and treated on the spot for minor injuries. The sheriff's office is reminding people the area is dangerous, especially when the water is running high, and they have had to recover people who had drowned in the area. People are asked to stay away from the dangerous areas and always wear the right gear to avoid drowning. The sheriff's office says people can call them before they go out to recreate and ask about the risks and dangers of particular places.

