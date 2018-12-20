Two Sent to Hospital After Crash at East of Jerome

UPDATE : Police say Gutierrez died due to his injuries at St. Alphonsus in Boise. Next of kin has been notified.

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) Two people were taken to the hospital after the driver of a small pickup failed to yield to another vehicle east of Jerome at the intersection of two highways. According to Idaho State Police, at just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Ramiro Gonzalez Gutierrez was driving an S10 Chevrolet pickup on State Highway 25 when he stopped at the intersection of Highway 93, but failed to yield to a Honda Pilot headed south and collided. Gutierrez and his passenger, 67-year-old Adela Lemus, of Hazelton, were first taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley and then later to a Boise hospital; ISP says they don't think the two were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Honda, 40-year-old Michael Burton and passenger Robin Burton, both of Dietrich, were wearing seat belts and did not need to be taken to the hospital. Another car was damaged in the accident when a tire struck it, but no one was hurt. Part of Highway 93 was blocked for two hours. ISP was helped by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Jerome Rural Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.