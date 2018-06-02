Two Taken to the Hospital after Crash Near Hansen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Two people had to be taken to the hospital Friday after a two vehicle crash near Hansen. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:18 p.m. just east of Hansen on Highway 30. ISP says 29-year-old Naomi Lea, of Twin Falls, driving a sedan, struck the small pickup of Jesus Martinez-Vitela, age 51, of Mexico, who was trying to make a left hand turn off of the highway; both drivers were headed in the same direction. Martinez-Vitela was not wearing a seat belt, Lea was. Martinez-Vitela was flown by air ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley, while Lea was taken by ground ambulance. The crash blocked part of the highway for about thirty minutes.

