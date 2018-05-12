Two Vehicle Crash Eastbound I84 at Milepost 136, Near Bliss

Denise Shineflew, 41, of Mountain Home, was eastbound at milepost 136 in a 2018 Ford Escape. Edward Brown, 33, of Las Vegas, NV, was eastbound at milepost 136 in a 2016 Freightliner semi pulling a single trailer. Shineflew was passing vehicles on the right shoulder when the Ford collided with the back of the semi-trailer. The Ford rolled and came to rest on its side, partially blocking the right eastbound lane. The semi came to a safe stop on the right shoulder.