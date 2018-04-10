Ultimate Fighting Championship To Debut In Boise

Some of the world's top-ranked cage fighters will be stopping in Idaho as part of a worldwide fighting expedition in July.

The UFC , based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, is expanding their UFC Fight Night tour to include a few cities that have never had a live taste of the experience. UFC Fight Night 133 will be held at Boise's CenturyLink Arena on July 14, according to the event's webpage .

Information on who will be fighting hasn't been released yet. This year's Fight Night tour includes stops in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Brazil, Japan and England.