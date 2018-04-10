Ultimate Fighting Championship To Debut In Boise
Some of the world's top-ranked cage fighters will be stopping in Idaho as part of a worldwide fighting expedition in July.
The UFC, based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, is expanding their UFC Fight Night tour to include a few cities that have never had a live taste of the experience. UFC Fight Night 133 will be held at Boise's CenturyLink Arena on July 14, according to the event's webpage.
Information on who will be fighting hasn't been released yet. This year's Fight Night tour includes stops in the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Brazil, Japan and England.