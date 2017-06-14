University of Idaho to Ask Education Board for Game Alcohol Sales

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Officials at University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University will ask the State Board of Education for permission to allow alcohol sales at home football games this year.

The board denied similar requests from UI and BSU last year. If the request is granted, the universities would be able to allow alcohol sales at a few specific locations — such as UI's "Fan Zone" — before games. UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker told the Lewiston Tribune that the school will also ask the board for clarification on its policy on alcohol consumption in university parking lots.