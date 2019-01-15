Unsafe Radon Levels Detected In Many South Idaho County Homes

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a warning about the dangers of living in homes with undetected radon . Three south Idaho counties are among the state leaders when it comes to homes that have tested positive for dangerous radon emissions.

Cassia, Oneida and Blaine counties landed in the top twelve of the 44 statewide that tested high for levels of radon, according to the health department's January 7 warning . More than 50 percent of homes tested were positive for the presence of the colorless and odorless invisible gas.

Twin Falls County was listed in the 0-25 percent range according to the data. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer cases in non-smokers. For more information on detecting radon in your home, you might find the video below to be helpful.