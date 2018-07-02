UPDATE: Progress Made on Mulch Fire Near Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Firefighters made progress battling a mulch fire near the mountain town of Hailey during the weekend. According to the Bureau of Land Management, fire crews used heavy equipment to get to the center of the Ohio Gulch Fire that started late last week about five miles north of Hailey. Excavators and a dozer were used to get to the center of the smoldering blaze and cool the area down and removed debris. As a result, according to BLM, the smoke coming from the fire was significantly reduced. As of Sunday a containment or control date was not known. The fire is burning mainly compost. Spokesperson for the BLM, Kelsey Brizendine, says the fire will smolder for several weeks and the process for putting it completely out will take time. She says crews are having to break up the material and let it cool, sort of like a campfire. The cause is undetermined at this time.