Urgent Need For Dog Adoption At Twin Falls Animal Shelter

There are always a lot of adoptable cats and dogs at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, but right now they have an urgent need to get Bumby a new family.

Bumby does have some special needs as a dog - he can't be in a home with cats or other male dogs. He has been at the shelter for more than a month and it is affecting him poorly. You can always get updated information on adoptable cats and dogs at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter on their Facebook page .