Use Caution, New Configuration at I-84 Interchange

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – There’s a new configuration at the Interstate 84 interchange heading to Salt Lake City, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

The department said in a new release on Tuesday that traffic “will shift within the week for motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 84 toward Salt Lake as crews open up a newly constructed portion of roadway.”

Click to view the new configuration , which will be in place through the coming winter season.

Project Manager Kandace Stewart said in the prepared statement,

“This new configuration is similar to what motorists were accustomed to before work on this project began. The design is more intuitive and allows eastbound drivers to make a smooth right transition through the interchange when traveling toward Salt Lake.”

ITD said drivers should expect reduced speeds through the work zone and urges them to pay attention to signage that safely directs motorists through the area. Restrictions for 12-foot lane widths will remain.

The Salt Lake Interchange replacement project started in May.