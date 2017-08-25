Utah Artist Captures Video of Eclipse in Idaho Falls at 114,000 Feet

Check out this video that a Utah artist and photographer captured of the eclipse in Idaho Falls at 114,000 feet.

Here's a perspective of the eclipse that you probably haven't seen yet. Utah artist Andrew Smith strapped some cameras to a high altitude weather balloon and captured some amazing footage of the eclipse over Idaho Falls.

If you're into engineering, you'll find the entire video interesting. You can watch as the cameras are attached to the rig, the launch, and then the amazing footage of the eclipse at all altitudes.

Totality starts at 3:18 and at times, the balloon acts as a filter and you can see the outline of the moon over the sun. Be sure to watch just after the 4:40 mark for the 'pop' of the balloon, followed by its rapid decent.