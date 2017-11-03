Utah Man Arrested in Idaho Following Police Pursuit

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A 25-year-old Utah man being sought by police following the finding of a body in northern Utah has been taken into custody in southeastern Idaho. The Power County Sheriff's Office in Idaho says deputies arrested Chay Blair on suspicion of felony eluding on Wednesday following a police pursuit. Authorities say the chase ended when Blair drove over spike strips. The Box Elder County Sherriff's Office in Utah had been seeking Blair following the death of 27-year-old Cody D. Henderson. Authorities say his body was found Wednesday in the garage of a home in Willard in northern Utah. Police have released few details. Blair was being held in the Power County Jail. The county's prosecuting attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.