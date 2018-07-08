Utah Motorcyclist Injured in Crash Near Declo

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX) A Utah man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident just off the interstate near Declo on Saturday evening. Idaho State Police say 55-year-old Greg Hansen, of Salt Lake City, had just exited Interstate 84 on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to yield at the stop sign on State Highway 25. A Ford pickup, driven by Joe Anderson, 59, of Jackson, Idaho, struck Harley throwing Hanson off. The two vehicles came to rest down an embankment. Hansen was wearing a helmet and had to be flown to an eastern Idaho hospital and then later to a Utah hospital. Anderson was wearing a seat belt.