Utah Toddler A Hero After He Saves Brother From Fallen Dresser (WATCH)

Someone needs to give this little boy a medal. Maybe you've seen this story trending on Facebook. If not, don't miss the video of a toddler in Utah who saved his little brother after a dresser fell on him.

The Salt Lake Tribune was one of the many media outlets that first reported this. Two little boys were playing on a dresser in Orem, Utah when it fell and trapped one of them underneath. Here's the story as shared by the parents on Facebook .

So many young children have either been seriously injured or killed in instances like this. A big high-five to Bowdy on being such a brave (and obviously strong) little boy.

How awesome is that?