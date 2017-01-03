Utah Toddler A Hero After He Saves Brother From Fallen Dresser (WATCH)
Someone needs to give this little boy a medal. Maybe you've seen this story trending on Facebook. If not, don't miss the video of a toddler in Utah who saved his little brother after a dresser fell on him.
The Salt Lake Tribune was one of the many media outlets that first reported this. Two little boys were playing on a dresser in Orem, Utah when it fell and trapped one of them underneath. Here's the story as shared by the parents on Facebook.
So many young children have either been seriously injured or killed in instances like this. A big high-five to Bowdy on being such a brave (and obviously strong) little boy.
How awesome is that?