Utah’s Brigham Young University to Sell Caffeinated Drinks 

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mormon-church owned Brigham Young University in Utah is reversing its six-decade ban on selling caffeinated soft drinks on its campus.

The Provo school announced it was making the change Thursday after receiving more requests from students to serve caffeinated soda.

BYU decided in the mid-1950s not to sell caffeinated beverages and the school has said it doesn't offer them because there's no demand.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints directs members to generally avoid alcohol and beverages such as coffee and tea as part of an 1833 revelation from Mormon founder Joseph Smith that member should not consume "hot drinks."

The church clarified in 2012 that the church's health practices don't bar members from caffeinated beverages like soft drinks.