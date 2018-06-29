Utah’s Mike Lee Still a Possibility for Supreme Court

By the time you read this the story may be stale.

I’m told the selection by the President of a nominee for the Supreme Court is moving swiftly. For a time yesterday many in media were suggesting Utah’s Junior U.S. Senator Mike Lee looked like the possible choice. Later in the day another report surfaced of another possible candidate.

Lee isn’t shy about interest in the job. Some forecasters believe he would have the best opportunity for Senate confirmation (one writer joked most of Lee’s colleagues would be glad to see him go!)

Lee is what we learned in high school is a “strict constructionist”. The current description is “originalist”. The Senator’s personal reputation is impeccable and people I speak with in Utah truly love and respect the man.