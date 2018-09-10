Vandal Hits Memorial to Filer Student Who Died From Cancer

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) Filer Police say a person was arrested during the weekend after vandalizing a memorial set up for a young person who died from cancer. Police did not name the individual who is facing charges after they investigated a vandalism at the Filer High School. They say several flags placed in memory of Mia Trease were removed on Sunday evening, but they were able to catch up with them quickly. Trease fought a year-long battle with cancer before she died in July. See the communities reaction in the video below:

