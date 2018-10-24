Vandalized Dierkes Road ‘Dark Side Of Moon Rock’ Has Been Fixed

Benito Baeza

A popular rock formation located near the main entrance to Dierkes Lake that was vandalized earlier in the year, has apparently been restored by an unknown party.

In September, a Twin Falls hiker emailed photographs to 98.3 FM, "The Snake," showing recent damage that was done to the rock located on Dierkes Road. The rock is referred to by locals as the " Dark Side Of The Moon Rock ," due to a triangular hole in it that resembles the popular Pink Floyd album cover.

The original September 17 story shared to the Snake's website got the attention of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation , who announced they were seeking additional information into the matter. The rock, in its original state prior to the vandalism, can be viewed in the photo below.

Steve Gobel

Another of the photographs sent in by the hiker also showed the damage done by the unknown party. (Below)

Steve Gobel

We would like to thank the individual(s) who took the time to restore the rock. The rock, in its current, restored state, can be viewed below.