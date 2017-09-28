Vehicle Hits Pole, Causes Power Outage in South Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – More than 3,000 residents were without power for more than an hour Wednesday night in south Twin Falls after a vehicle struck a power pole.

The crash was reported at 9:23 p.m. at 451 Orchard Drive, according to a police dispatcher.

The outage affected neighborhoods in the southern part of the city, said Jordan Rodriguez, a spokesman for Idaho Power Co. He said about 3,200 customers were affected by the outage.

After the vehicle hit the pole, he said, power was turned off for safety measures while crews worked the scene. Power has since been restored, he said.