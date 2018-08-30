Vehicle Recall – Airbags May Explode In Idaho Heat

If your car airbag didn't explode over the summer you can consider yourself lucky. But you should also still check and see if your vehicle is part of a massive recall on nearly 37 million vehicles. The recall is mainly on vehicles manufactured from 2002 through 2015.

Specific airbags, under extreme heat, may explode and injure or kill vehicle occupants. There have been 15 death in the US and 23 worldwide with 300 injuries, according to Consumer Reports .

If you fear your vehicle is part of the recall (or any recall) you can easily enter you VIN number on the NHTSA website . If your vehicle is part of the recall, you then must schedule an appointment with your local dealer and they will fix it for free.