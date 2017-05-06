Vehicle vs Cyclist Injury Crash in Hailey



On Friday, May 5, 2017 at approximately 7:24 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle vs. cyclist crash on Laurelwood Drive, near the Keefer Baseball Field in Hailey.

(Idaho State Police) A juvenile was riding his bicycle downhill on Laurelwood Drive, going around a right hand curve. A juvenile was driving a 2011 Dodge Caravan uphill, around the curve. The Dodge collided with the cyclist, and came to rest in the lane of travel.

The cyclist was transported St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum and then to St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise, both by ground ambulance. The driver of the Dodge was not transported. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet; the driver of the Dodge was wearing a seat belt.