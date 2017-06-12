Veteran Named as Idaho Director of Information Security

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) A veteran of the armed forces has been appointed to head Idaho's newest office on information security. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced, Jeffery Weak as Idaho's State Director of Information Security. Weak, 44, who is a retired lieutenant colonel with 20 years of military experience in the Air Force, will implement the state's latest effort to step-up cybersecurity. In 2015 Gov. Otter initiated a task force to find better ways to detect, identify and prevent cyberattacks on the State. The legislature approved $180,000 for the new position and office. Weak will begin August 1.

Office of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter

I am committed to making Governor Otter’s vision on cybersecurity a reality,” Weak said in a prepared statement. “Through education, proactive countermeasures and effective policies, I’ll strive to protect the confidentiality and integrity of Idaho’s information technology assets.”

Weak has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Idaho, a master's in management, and advanced leadership and technical training from the Air Force.