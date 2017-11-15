Veteran Sentenced to 25 Years for Shooting Idaho Pastor

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A veteran who authorities say shot a pastor six times outside a Coeur d'Alene church in 2016 will spend at least 10 years in prison. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports 32-year-old Kyle Odom was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison with 10 years fixed before he's eligible for parole. Odom pleaded guilty in July to an enhanced aggravated battery charge for shooting Tim Remington. In an address to the court, the former Marine says he was remorseful for his actions and he thought the delusions that prompted the shooting were real. Odom sent a manifesto to a news outlet following the shooting, claiming his actions were results of Martian interference. While the shooting caused life-altering injuries, Remington says he forgives Odom and wishes him no harm.